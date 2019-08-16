Pradeep Kabra roped in for SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Actor Pradeep Kabra, who has featured in shows like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Maharana Pratap, and CID and films namely Wanted and Simmba, has bagged SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama.



TellyChakkar broke the news about senior actor Vishwajeet Pradhan making his TV debut with the show (Read here: Vishwajeet Pradhan to make a comeback with SAB TV's Tenali Rama).



We have learned that Pradeep will depict the character of Nakush. He will be the henchman of Kaikala (Vishwajeet). Pradeep confirmed being a part of the show.



Tenali Rama is heading for a 20-year leap. Lead actor Krishna Bharadwaj who plays the title character, will be seen essaying the role of his grown-up son, Bhaskar.



Moreover, Manav Gohil, who played King Krishnadevaraya, has quit the show. Shakti Anand will step in as the new king, Balakumaran.



According to our sources, actress Manul of Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan fame will play a princess and the daughter of Kaikala.



Tenali Rama is the tale of a legendary poet in Krishnadevraya’s court. He uses wit and intelligence to solve the trickiest of problems.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates!