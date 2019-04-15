Pradeep Sarkar to make his directorial debut with ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

MUMBAI: Having mesmerized one and all on the big screen, film-maker and acclaimed director Pradeep Sarkar will make his directorial debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. He has been very well received for his direction in path-breaking films like Parineeta, Mardaani, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and, most recently, Helicopter Eela. Playing the lead role in the show is the very talented duo of Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal.



Speaking on his most recent directorial venture, Pradeep Sarkar said, 'I think web series gives the liberty of exploring interesting and exciting concepts. Telling a new story has always excited me. I decided to take up Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala because of human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. What really stood out on set was the fine acting prowess shown by Divyanka and Rajeev, that also allowed them to contribute to the storytelling process. I am sure the audiences will love it.'



Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will explore tears, love, and misunderstanding through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal).