Pradeep Shukla to join the cast of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

We’ve got some interesting updates from Star Plus popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Our sources have informed us that actor Pradeep Shukla will soon join the cast of the show and will have an interesting character to play.

The source said, “ Pradeep will play the character of Guruji”.

Pradeep Shukla was also a part of Television show Baat Hamari Pakki Hai.

We couldn’t connect with Pradeep for a comment.

