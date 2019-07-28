Pragati learns a shocking truth about Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Colors' daily soap Bepanah Pyaar, Pragati digs further into how Bani died.

Pragati then comes across a sound recorder that has Raghbir and Bani’s conversation stored in it.

Pragati is shocked when she hears Raghbir warning Bani that he will kill her.

Meanwhile, Pragati and Raghbir go for their honeymoon, where Pragati recreates Bani’s death scene to find out the truth.

Subsequently, Raghbir questions Pragati about how she learned the truth about Bani’s accident.

Pragati’s doubt intensifies. However, Raghbir is not the culprit. He is only aware of the reason for Bani’s accident.

Pragati learns that Raghbir is also searching for the real culprit.

It will be interesting to see what Raghbir and Pragati do now.