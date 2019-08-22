Pragati’s FINAL PLAN against Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar has managed to make a place in the audience’s hearts.



The story of the show revolves around Bani’s revenge against Raghbir, as she feels that he attempted to murder her. Bani is back in Raghbir’s life with a new face and identity of Pragati.



In the upcoming episode, Pragati plan her final step against Raghbir. She sneaks out of the house amidst the Rakshabandhan celebration to meet Prashant and Sukanya, as they have a clue about the attack on Bani.



Will she get to know about the real culprit or will she continue to hold Raghbir responsible for the accident?



Post your thoughts in the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.