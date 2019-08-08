Pragati to use Kunti to take revenge against Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar?

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Bepanah Pyaar, Pragati aka Bani has a new game plan against Raghbir.



Pragati strongly believes that Raghbir murdered her.



She is using her maid Sushma (disguised as Bani) to scare Raghbir.



Pragati now targets Kunti, who is close to Raghbir. She is determined to expose Raghbir and take revenge for her murder.



Raghbir is unaware of Bani being alive in Pragati's disguise.



Will Kunti unknowingly help Pragati take revenge?



Stay tuned to know.