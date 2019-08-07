News

Pragati uses Bani's ghost to catch Raghbir red handed in Bepanah Pyaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Colors daily popular soap Bepanah Pyaar is seeing lot of twists and turns in the storyline.

Bani aka Pragati is striving hard to catch her murderer.

Where she is suspicious of Raghbir being her real murderer, she now turns to spy on Raghbir.

In the coming track, Raghbir visits hospital to get Kuldeep's medicines that Pragati also follows him.

Shockingly, she gets caught by Raghbir.

Raghbir and Pragati face-off in the hospital meanwhile, Pragati's another plan to scare Raghbir is also on the head.

Once again Raghbir will see Bani in the hospital that he will follow her.

It will be highly intensified to watch if Raghbir will catch Bani alive or Pragati will succeed.

Tags > Pragati, Bani, Raghbir, Bepanah Pyaar, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days