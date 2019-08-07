Pragati uses Bani's ghost to catch Raghbir red handed in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Colors daily popular soap Bepanah Pyaar is seeing lot of twists and turns in the storyline.

Bani aka Pragati is striving hard to catch her murderer.

Where she is suspicious of Raghbir being her real murderer, she now turns to spy on Raghbir.

In the coming track, Raghbir visits hospital to get Kuldeep's medicines that Pragati also follows him.

Shockingly, she gets caught by Raghbir.

Raghbir and Pragati face-off in the hospital meanwhile, Pragati's another plan to scare Raghbir is also on the head.

Once again Raghbir will see Bani in the hospital that he will follow her.

It will be highly intensified to watch if Raghbir will catch Bani alive or Pragati will succeed.