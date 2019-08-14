Pragati's drunken drama confuses Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Colors' daily soap opera Bepanah Pyaar is seeing an interesting track.

Bani has returned in disguise of Pragati to take revenge from Raghbir as she believes he killed her.

The circumstances bring the couple close together.

Raghbir is confused when he finds Pragati to be more like Bani.

Meanwhile, when Pragati gets drunk and creates drama at the grand party of Malhotras, Raghbir gets irritated as he finds himself falling for her.

But he is not ready to replace Bani.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.