News

Pragati's drunken drama confuses Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' daily soap opera Bepanah Pyaar is seeing an interesting track.

Bani has returned in disguise of Pragati to take revenge from Raghbir as she believes he killed her.

The circumstances bring the couple close together.

Raghbir is confused when he finds Pragati to be more like Bani.

Meanwhile, when Pragati gets drunk and creates drama at the grand party of Malhotras, Raghbir gets irritated as he finds himself falling for her.

But he is not ready to replace Bani.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Pragati, Raghbir, Bepanah Pyaar, Bani, Colors, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

past seven days