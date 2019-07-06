News

Pragati's life at risk in Bepanah Pyaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jul 2019 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: Colors' popular thriller show Bepanah Pyaar is running on a high note. Pragati has learned the truth about Bani's murder.

Bani wants Pragati and Raghbir to obtain justice for her as her murder has been manipulated to look like an accident.

While Priya and Dev's marriage is coming up, Pragati is trying hard to reveal Bani's murder truth to Raghbir.

But unfortunately, Pragati is repeatedly interrupted by the family members.

Meanwhile, Raghbir has also witnessed Bani's silhouette in the basement room, which has left him puzzled.

Bani's culprit is one of the members of the Malhotra family.

Pragati is in danger when the culprit finds out the truth.

It will be interesting to see how Raghbir saves Pragati from the murderer and how they catch the culprit.

The story of Bepanah Pyaar revolves around two lovers, one of whom dies in an unfortunate accident. However, the other is not ready to forget her and sees her everywhere despite being married to another woman now. The show features Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Aparna Dixit, and Devika Singh in the lead roles. 

