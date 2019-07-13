Pragya comes to know that Abhi will be coming to meet her in KumKum Bhgaya

MUMBAI: In the last episode we saw that Rhea’s friends tell her that they planted drugs in Prachi’s bag. Rhea also tells her friends how she used Ranbir to break Prachi’s heart. Ranbir tries to impress Prachi and even makes her his new secretary in office. Prachi is upset that Ranbir is her new boss.

Abhi gets a call from Sarita asking him to speak to Prachi’s mom. Tonight's episode starts with Rhea calling up the police acting as a waitress at the party. She tells them that one of the guests is trying to distribute drugs at the party. She asks them to come only if they are not going to take a bribe and keep quiet about it. While Rhea waits for the police, Pragya finds out Sarita invited Mr. Mehra to their house.

She asks Sarita to call up Mr. Mehra and ask him to not show up. Sarita only pretends to speak to Abhi (Shabbur Ahluwalia) since he is not answering the call. She asks him not not come to her house.

Later when Abhi finds his phone he tries calling up Sarita, she tells him that she called up by mistake and asks him when he will be reaching her house.Pragya sees her phone and sees multiple missed calls from Rhea. She sees a message saying something is wrong at the party. She decides to go to the party after Rhea doesn’t answer her call. The police try and enter the Mehra house to conduct a search but Abhi stops them.

After seeing the search warrant, Abhi lets them in. Prachi helps them look through the bags and even gives them her own bag willingly. When all the bags are being checked one by on the drug dealer who planted the drugs notices a problem. He sees the purse with the drugs in Shahana’s hand and not Prachi’s.Rhea doesn’t know that Shahana has the drugs instead of Prachi. Abhi notices the drug dealer and realises he doesn’t recognise him. He becomes suspicious as the drug dealer tries to avoid eye contact with Abhi.