Pragya to don new look in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Celebration time in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms)!

After the extravagant engagement drama, the makers have now planned a bachelor party of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tanu (Leena Jumani).

Like every sequence, the coming episodes will be filled with romance, drama and thrill.

As per the plot, Pragya will get a makeover and wear a beautiful looking black dress for a party. Pragya’s new look will floor Abhi while Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) will get jealous.

Along with Abhi, everyone else in the party will be in awe of Pragya’s makeover and praise her well.

This would angry Tanu and Alia and both will plan to kill Pragya in the same party.

Let’s wait and watch what will be Tanu and Alia’s new plan!

We buzzed Sriti and Shabir but they remained unavailable to comment.