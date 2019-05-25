News

Pragya fears losing Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya

25 May 2019 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Television's most popular serial Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a very interesting track. Pragya is currently taking care of an injured Abhi.

Abhi’s accident has once again brought the couple together. Pragya even made Prachi donate her blood to Abhi. Seeing the extent of her love for Abhi, Prachi questions Pragya’s relationship with the injured man.

However, Pragya becomes emotional and tries every possible way to ignore her questions.

Pragya refuses to disclose anything, which leaves Prachi upset.

Pragya doesn’t want to tell Prachi about Abhi being her father, as she fears losing her.

It will be interesting to see whether Pragya is able to keep Abhi's identity a secret for long.

 

past seven days