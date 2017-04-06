Hot Downloads

Pragya to get electric shock in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

06 Apr 2017

There's some ‘Shocking’ drama lined up for viewers in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

As viewers recently witnessed, Purab (Vin Rana) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) once again failed to bring Nikhil (Rajat Dahiya) and Tanu’s (Leena Jumani) truth in front of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia).

Now in the coming episode, Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu will plot against Pragya and try to kill her. As per their evil plan, they both will give Pragya an electric shock.

OMG!

So will Pragya die?

Don’t worry guys!  

In true filmy style, Abhi will come as the saviour for Pragya and express his feelings towards her.

Let’s wait and watch what lies ahead for Abhi and Pragya…

