Pragya to get injured in Kumkum Bhagya, Sameer and Naina’s sizzling romance in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya to get injured

In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya will be in the same place and the former will be fighting it out with the goons. At the same time, Pragya will be hit on her head, post which, she will fall unconscious.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer and Naina’s sizzling rainy romance on Tip Tip Barsa

Sameer and Naina will be lost in thoughts and romantically dance on the song Tip Tip Barsa in rain. The two will have a special and romantic sensuous sequence as they will perform on the popular Bollywood number. However, this would be Sameer and Naina’s dream.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Kate inks a tattoo for friend Raj

Kate’s college friend Raj is going through a breakup. He is extremely sad and heartbroken, so Kate decides to help him come out of that phase. Kate gets a tattoo of Raj’s name on her neck to cheer him up. She sends him a picture of it. Seeing that Raj thinks Kate is in love with him and he runs to propose her.

Daayan: Daayan’s powers get transferred to Jhanvi

Akarsh locks Satrupa in a pyramid to send her back to another world. Akarsh along with Jhanvi fight the daayan together and make her succumb. When she decides to flee, she loses half of her power which gets transferred to Jhanvi.