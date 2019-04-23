Pragya helps Rhea and Prachi bond in KumKum Bhagya, Savitri responsible for Raghu’s death in GathBandhan andother spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Janhvi slaps Ishani after Ishani slaps Kavya



In the upcoming episode, Ishani abuses Kavya's son Aarush.



The duo gets into an argument, and a furious Ishani slaps Kavya, leaving the family shell-shocked.



Janhvi then gets angry with Ishani and slaps her hard, reminding her of her mistake.



While Kabir and Kavya’s marriage has already shattered Ishani, she fails to tolerate Janhvi's stand for Kavya and thus takes the extreme step of suicide.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan become BFFs; take first step of love



In the upcoming episode, Akshat takes the 7 loving vows with Guddan and accepts her with his whole heart. They both share their life secrets.



Meanwhile, Guddan shares some of her childhood drawings with Akshat, and the duo spends beautiful time together.



Guddan and Akshat take the first step of love when Guddan compels Akshat to begin their relationship with the bond of friendship.



Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya helps Rhea and Prachi bond



In the upcoming episode, destiny brings Pragya close to her daughter Rhea. Pragya smartly saves Rhea from imprisoment. Meanwhile, Prachi is upset with Pragya’s step but supports her.



Pragya takes Rhea with her and requests her to not repeat the same mistake again. While Rhea really feels loved with Pragya and questions her about why she saved her when she knows the truth, Pragya showers her motherly love on Rhea.



Although Rhea and Pragya are unaware of their blood relation, Pragya cares for Rhea asa mother would. Pragya finally helps Prachi and Rhea’s end their rivalry.



Gathbandhan: Savitri responsible for Raghu’s death



In the upcoming episode, Raghu and Dhanak get a clue of a terrorist attack planned on school bus.The duo get ino action to save the school kids; they also succeed.



But Raghu loses his life in this deadly tragedy. And the person responsible for his death is none other than his own mother, Savitri Bai.



Aap Ke Aa Jane Se: Love triangle between Vedika, Sahil, and Avantika



In the coming episodes, Sahil comes with his family for his alliance with Avantika, the younger sister of Vedika.



However, when Sahil sees Vedika, he falls in love with her. Sahil and Vedika have had a sequence earlier on the road, and upon seeing the girl again, Sahil falls for her.



Meanwhile, Avantika falls in love with Sahil and gives her consent to marry him.