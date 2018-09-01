Pragya is not my favourite character: Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is television’s favorite and most popular female actress. Her portrayal of Pragya for so many years in Kumkum Bhagya has helped her win more fans and admirers.

The role of Pragya has made her a household name, and the serial stays on top of the TRP charts.

When a fan recently asked Sriti on Twitter about her favorite role, surprisingly, the actress didn’t choose her most famous character of Pragya but that of Sudha from one of her past shows Jyoti.

The fan told the actress that she performed every role to perfection and thanked the ‘Queen of TV’ for entertaining us with so many amazing roles.

In its successful run, Kumkum Bhagya has won several television awards such as the Best Upcoming Drama Series, Best TV Show of the Year, and Zee Rishtey Awards for Favourite Dharavahik.