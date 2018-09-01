News

Pragya is not my favourite character: Sriti Jha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2018 09:08 AM

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is television’s favorite and most popular female actress. Her portrayal of Pragya for so many years in Kumkum Bhagya has helped her win more fans and admirers.

The role of Pragya has made her a household name, and the serial stays on top of the TRP charts.

When a fan recently asked Sriti on Twitter about her favorite role, surprisingly, the actress didn’t choose her most famous character of Pragya but that of Sudha from one of her past shows Jyoti.

The fan told the actress that she performed every role to perfection and thanked the ‘Queen of TV’ for entertaining us with so many amazing roles.

In its successful run, Kumkum Bhagya has won several television awards such as the Best Upcoming Drama Series, Best TV Show of the Year, and Zee Rishtey Awards for Favourite Dharavahik.

 

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha, TRP charts, Zee Rishtey Awards, TellyChakkar, Dharavahik,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Voot announces premium web series

Voot announces premium web series
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days