Pragya’s desire to meet Abhi to be fulfilled in Kumkum Bhagya?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have not met at all post the leap in the show, although their hit-and-miss moments continue.



Their daughters Prachi and Rhea have met each other, but their bonding is taking bitter shape.



Rhea wrongly accused Prachi of theft and had her arrested. However, Abhi bailed her out. This brings Pragya and Abhi close to each other, and Abhi finds Prachi to be very similar to Pragya,

Pragya desires to meet Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi also misses Pragya. Prachi tells Pragya about Abhi rescuing her by going against his own daughter Rhea.



It will be interesting to see if destiny brings Abhi and Pragya together again after 20 years.