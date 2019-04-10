News

Pragya’s desire to meet Abhi to be fulfilled in Kumkum Bhagya?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 08:40 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have not met at all post the leap in the show, although their hit-and-miss moments continue.

Their daughters Prachi and Rhea have met each other, but their bonding is taking bitter shape. 

Rhea wrongly accused Prachi of theft and had her arrested. However, Abhi bailed her out. This brings Pragya and Abhi close to each other, and Abhi finds Prachi to be very similar to Pragya,
 
Pragya desires to meet Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi also misses Pragya. Prachi tells Pragya about Abhi rescuing her by going against his own daughter Rhea.

It will be interesting to see if destiny brings Abhi and Pragya together again after 20 years. 
Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Zee TV, Shikha Singh, KumKum Bhagya spoilers, Leena Jumani, Zee Tv entertainment,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days