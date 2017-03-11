Hot Downloads

TV News
Pragya’s life to be in danger in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 03:06 PM

Here’s some spicy news to brighten up your weekend!

The love story of Pragya and Abhi (Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia), all these years has never been a bed of roses; and things will turn all the more difficult for them in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms’ Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV during Holi will present a very thrilling tale for you.

Tanu (Leena Jumani) who has been left defeated numerous times on bumping off Pragya from Abhi’s life will decide to take a major step.

Shared a source, “Seeing all her plans getting failed, Tanu will decide to kill Pragya herself and will ploy a dirty plan. Wanting to murder Pragya she will decide to burn her alive.”

Tanu will pour kerosene oil all over in the kitchen and will somehow manage to send Pragya inside. And as soon as she will enter the kitchen, Tanu will lock her inside and plan to ignite a fire to attack her.

Will Pragya survive the near fatal fire? Or will Abhi manage to save her?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

