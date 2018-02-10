Home > Tv > Tv News
Prakash to get arrested; Vidyut to wreck havoc in Avni’s life in Naamkarann

Mumbai: The viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) recently witnessed some intimate sequences between Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil (Zain Imam).

Now the series gears up to bring forth some high voltage drama in the coming episodes.

For the uninitiated, Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) is adamant on ruining Khanna family’s life and marrying Avni. We hear that in the coming episodes, Vidyut will take a step ahead with his evil plan to create troubles for Avni.

Our source informs us that Prakash (Sanjay Swaraj) will get arrested amidst Neela’s mourning ceremony. On the other hand, Vidyut will blackmail and scare Avni with a blast noise and will ask her to check if Neil is fine. Vidyut will leave no stones unturned to blackmail Avni for marrying him.

What do you think about  Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam?

What will Avni do now? Will she fulfill Vidyut’s wish for her family’s sake? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach Aditi for comments.

past seven days