Prakash Jha to produce a web-series?

MUMBAI: Eminent filmmaker Prakash Jha, who is known for his political and socio-political films such as Damul, Mrityudand, Gangaajal, and Apaharan, is apparently working on his next project.



Rumour has it that he is planning to produce a web-series for OTT platform MX Player. However, the project is said to be at a very initial stage, and there are no concrete details on the genre and storyline.



If things fall into place, it will be great to see Prakash Jha spreading his magic on an OTT platform.



He recently produced Lipstick Under My Burkha and Fraud Saiyaan and has entertained the audience with hit movies like Raajneeti, Aarakshan, Chakravyuh, and Satyagraha.



We could not get through to Mr Jha for his comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with further developments.