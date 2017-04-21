Praneet Bhat to play the antagonist in Star Plus’ next

It’s raining exclusives on Tellychakkar.com!!!

The numero uno GEC Star Plus, is working on multiple projects at different levels at the moment.

And one among them is an emotional drama focusing on the relationship of a mother and daughter in a royal backdrop.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Narayani Shastri and Mahima Makwana playing the main roles, while Sangeeta Ghosh enacting a pivotal part.

The serial, which was earlier produced by Falansha Media Pvt is now being helmed by Sanjot Bedi (as reported by us), who has worked extensively with the creative team of Star. The woman will be sailing the ship as a captain, under her banner Taurus Media.

Now, the team has fished in another biggie to play the negative lead.

Mastering the act of playing villain on TV, Praneet Bhat will return as the shrewd and ruthless antagonist.

The actor won awards and rewards for his portrayal of Shakuni in magnum opus Mahabharata. Post some appearances on various show, he will also be part of Sony TV’s Porus portraying a dark character.

Shared a source, “Praneet will play a very interesting role, an evil man who would cross all boundaries when it comes to fulfilling his desires. The actor has already started shooting with the team.”

When we called Praneet, he confirmed his presence in the show, and added that he is really excited to be a part of the drama.

Excited for this new serial???