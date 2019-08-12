Pranitaa Pandit enters THIS supernatural show

MUMBAI: Pranitaa Pandit is known for her work in Kasam - Tere Pyar Ki. She was seen as the antagonist opposite Ssharad Malhotra in the show. Now, she is geared up for her new project.



The actress is all set to join the cast of the supernatural show, Kawach Mahashivratri, which features Deepika Singh and Namik Paul in the lead role. The actress will play a psychic, who gets premonitions. She will help Sandhya (Deepika) and Angad (Namik) in solving their problems.



Speaking about her character, Pranitaa told Times Of India, “My character has visions and can draw images of the impending future. I will don a different look from my previous outings on this show. It’s a very funky and arty look. I will wear silver jewellery and big nose pins.”



