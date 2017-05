We are well versed with YHM team and their off-screen bonding. The ensemble cast lives like a perfect family on and off camera.

The handsome actor Aly Goni in between his break played a prank on his co-star Divyanka Tripathi. He took away Divyanka’s phone, and shot a video when she was away. Later, the beautiful looking lady shared the same video on her Instagram account calling Aly a hacker.

Have a look!

Look who hacked into my phone and left a message for me!!! Such a prankster you are @alygoni #ChoriChori #ChupkeChupke A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on May 3, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

Divyanka, next time put a password on your phone!