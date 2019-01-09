News

Prarthana-Viraj get INTIMATE in Ladies Special?, Surbhi declared DEAD in Shakti, and other Spoiler Updates...


By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2019 05:30 PM
MUMBAI: It’s raining spoilers! 2019 has started with a bang and we are in the middle of the first week already. Today, we have some interesting information on the exciting sequences lined up in the days to come from your favourite shows. Take a look!

Arohi to get kidnapped in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan

Aarohi is kidnapped by Mr X. Deep takes all the money and diamonds of Mr C and runs away.

Akhilesh-Kunika’s engagement to get called off in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

Akhilesh and Kunika's engagement is fixed. Mishri who is hiding in the box has a plan to break the engagement. She throws marbles under Kunika's feet causing her to fall and fracture her ring finger. The engagement gets called off.

Vikram to get arrested in &TV’s Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha

Kalidas has helped Vikram to escape from the jail. Everyone in the kingdom has found out that Vikram has fled. Bharmal's sainik are allegedly stealing mangalsutra of women in the village for his statue. Bharmal has now announced a fight with Vikram. Viratsen, Varahmihir, Kaalidas are worried about Bharmal's actions. Bharmal has now arrested Vikram, Pingla has warned Bharmal of his actions.

Raghav and Chakor in danger in Colors’ Udann

Anjor sends Raghav and Chakor together to spend some time. Local goons attack them and to escape from them they hide in jungle.

Balram goes missing in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna     

Kansa and Shukracharya are trying to put all the negative energy possible into Karakasur. Balram is missing from the village. Everyone tries to find him. Radha's father says that he is a big boy, he might have gone somewhere on his own.

Prarthana and Viraj to get intimate in Sony TV’s Ladies Special?

Prarthana and Viraj will be seen coming closer to each other when the two will be looted by the goons in the train and will spend the night together.

Kabir humiliates Vidhita in &TV’s Perfect Pati

Kabir, Pari and Jassi leave Vidhita at a girls’ hostel as Kabir can't take her along with him home. Kabir says that he has a family, a girlfriend he won't be able to keep her with him.    

Surbhi to die, Saumya to raise her kid in Colors’ Shakti

Surbhi has reached an advanced stage of pregnancy and she happens to meet with an accident during an argument with Varun. In the episodes ahead, Surbhi will give birth to the kid but will die in the process.

