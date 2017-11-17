Here we bring an exciting piece of information for the loyal viewers of Colors Bangla!

The channel has roped in superstars of Bengal, Rituparna Sengupta and Prasenjit Chatterjee, for its upcoming show, Subho Drishti.

This is the first time that they have come together to act in a TV show. The duo has already shot for the promo but the channel is tight-lipped about their roles at the moment.

We hear from a reliable source that they are not playing lead roles. One cannot even call it a guest appearance. They are playing integral roles. Aiswarjya Sen and Gourab Roy Chowdhury are the lead artists of this upcoming serial.

Subho Drishti is supposed to launch in January.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.