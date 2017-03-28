Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbir Ahluwalia

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Priya Bhatija

What is Priya Bhatija watching on the small screen?

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the best mother currently?

Smita Bansal , Savita Prabhune , Shilpa Tulaskar
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will Priyanka and Rajbeer get married in Perfect Bride?

Priyanka and Rajbeer
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Pratima Kazmi in Big Magic’s Eklavya

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 06:34 PM

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Filmfarm foraying into the mytho world with Eklavya on Big Magic.

As reported, Nitant Kaushik of India’s Best Dramebaaz fame will play the titular role of Eklavya.

From what our sources share, the makers have also roped in talented actor Pratima Kazmi for an important character.

The veteran, who rose to fame with Uttaran, was last seen in Kaala Teeka.

Coming to her role, Pratima will play and evil tribal woman Dhanua who will cause trouble in Eklavya’s life.

Shared a source, “Pratima, is quite close to the makers (Pintoo and Rupali Guha) after their long association in Uttaran. And when they approached her for this role she was more than happy to come on board. The actress will don a tribal look, which she is quite excited about.”

We could not reach Pratima for a comment.

Filmfarm Productions have an array of hit shows like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se to its kitty.

We wish Pratima and the show great luck! 

Tags > Pratima Kazmi, Big Magic, Eklavya, Uttaran, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top