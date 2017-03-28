Pratima Kazmi in Big Magic’s Eklavya

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Filmfarm foraying into the mytho world with Eklavya on Big Magic.

As reported, Nitant Kaushik of India’s Best Dramebaaz fame will play the titular role of Eklavya.

From what our sources share, the makers have also roped in talented actor Pratima Kazmi for an important character.

The veteran, who rose to fame with Uttaran, was last seen in Kaala Teeka.

Coming to her role, Pratima will play and evil tribal woman Dhanua who will cause trouble in Eklavya’s life.

Shared a source, “Pratima, is quite close to the makers (Pintoo and Rupali Guha) after their long association in Uttaran. And when they approached her for this role she was more than happy to come on board. The actress will don a tribal look, which she is quite excited about.”

We could not reach Pratima for a comment.

Filmfarm Productions have an array of hit shows like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se to its kitty.

We wish Pratima and the show great luck!