Home > TV News > TV News
News

Praveen Hingonia to enter Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 02:10 PM

Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka (DJ's Creative Unit) will soon welcome a new entrant in the show.

Post the leap, the story is revolving around sisters Pavitra (Simran Pareenja) and Naina (Sukirti Kandpal).

Tellychakkar.com had earlier exclusively reported about Karan Sharma, last seen in Star Plus’ Mohi being roped in to play the main lead character of Avishek.

Now, viewers will soon witness his entry in the above drama. Joining him will be TV actor Praveen Hingonia of Begusarai fame. He will portray the role of Bablu, who will be fun-loving and a good friend of Avishek.

Praveen confirmed the above development with us.

Karan and Praveen have begun shooting and their entry is expected to air in the days to come.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

