Prediction: Savitri Devi, Love Ka Intezaar or Bhaag Bakool Bhaag- Which will do well?

Three new shows hit TV screens today (15 May)!

They are Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Productions), Bhaag Bakool Bhaag (Edit II) and Star Plus’ Love Ka Intezaar (Alchemy Productions).

All the three shows have a great star cast, and a promising story line. Ever since its promo launch, the dramas have been creating a buzz, but which show will click with masses?

To find out, we got in touch with our in house tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani. Here what she shared!

“To start up with, Love Ka Intezaar will do well and would manage to connect with masses. The show's lead Sanjeeda Shaikh has got the Card of Magician, which means she will spread her magic with her performance, and Keith’s Three of Cups Cards connotes that he will be loved by his fans and viewers.”

“Bhaag Bakool Bhaag has got the Card of Hermit which signifies that they will have to put in extra effort since the show airs in an early time slot and would cater to limited audience. Jay has got the Card of Judgement which means that he will individually do well.”

"Lastly, Savitri Devi has got the Card of Empress which says that it will do well. Actors Shilpa Shirodkar and Mohan Kapoor have got the Card of Lovers so there is no doubt it will do great.”

Which show did you enjoy watching?