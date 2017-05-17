Prediction: Yay or Nay for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2

Did you all watch the first episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2?

The iconic comedy show that made a comeback after 11 years as a web-series has already found its own fan following.

With youngsters thronging on Hotstar to catch up on the latest installments, we decided to check with our in-house Tarot Card reader to find what lies ahead for the show.

Shared Munisha, "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is already a well established show but since it will be viewed on a digital platform this time, the reach will be limited. The series has got the Card of Magician which surely means that with the help of its star cast, it will manage to spread its magic among masses.”

“The show will continue having a huge fan following and the entire team will be well appreciated for their performance especially Ratna Pathak. She has got the Card of Empress, which connotes that she will shine in the drama,” she added.

Woaaah!!!

What do you feel; will Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai do well or be another forgotten web-series?

Do let us know in the comment box below!