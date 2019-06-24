News

Preeta begs Karan for one last chance in Kundali Bhagya

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 10:37 AM

MUMBAI:The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. There is a huge misunderstanding between Karan and Preeta. Now, Srishti and Sameer plan to help them resolve it.

In the earlier episode, we have seen that Karan falls into Sherlyn’s trap of lies. He throws her out of his life and humiliates her.

Preeta breaks down, but she knows that Karan is being manipulated by Sherlyn. Therefore, she doesn’t take his insults seriously.

Preeta doesn’t want Sherlyn to ruin Karan and Rishab’s lives. She gathers the courage to convince Karan again.

She goes to Luthra house in spite of Karan warning her not to come there. She then begs him to listen to her and give her one last chance.

But Karan is not interested and doesn’t respond.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays Karan Luthra in the show, has recently been in the news for opting out of the upcoming season of Dance India Dance. He was to host the dancing reality show. But the actor was finding it difficult to juggle two shows.

Stay tuned to this space fore more updates!

