Preeta to return to Luthra house in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been capturing audience hearts with its interesting plot and affable characters.

The show has become all the more interesting with Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) and Rishabh's (Manit Jaura) antics.

In the upcoming episodes, the Luthra family organizes Sherlyn’s muh dikhai ceremony in the house.

Karan, who had kicked Preeta out of the house for not stopping the wedding of Sherlyn and Rishabh, is shocked seeing Preeta back in Luthra house.

Apparently, Rakhi wants Preeta to attend Sherlyn’s muh dikhai ceremony.

Will Karan patch up with Preeta?

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays Karan Luthra in the show, has recently been in the news for opting out of the upcoming season of Dance India Dance. He was to host the dancing reality show. But the actor was finding it difficult to juggle two shows.

