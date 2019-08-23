Preeta's innocence proved and Karan regrets revengeful marriage in Kundali Bhagya

In the previous episode Karan, Rishabh, and Luthra the family had been blaming Preeta for what all happened to them.

While here Rishabh learns all truth and gets to the bitter reality that it happened because of Prithvi.

Karan also learns about the same and is shocked, Karan is taken aback as he had married Preeta to take revenge.

Karan realizes that Preeta was innocent and he was punishing her for what she had not done.

Karan regrets revengeful marriage with Preeta and knows that he had spoiled Preeta's life.

What twist will this truth bring ahead in Karan and Preeta's life and will it change their married status.