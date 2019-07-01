Preeti Choudhary, Asha Singh, and Amit Warsi to enter Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular and top-rated show Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) will soon witness new entries.



TellyChakkar has learned that actors Preeti Choudhary (Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke), Asha Singh (Kumkum Bhayga, Krishna Chali London), and Amit Warsi (Qubool Hai, Satrangi Sasural), have been roped in for the show.



According to our sources, Preeti will play Prithvi’s Chachi, Asha will essay the role of Prithvi’s Mami, and Amit will portray a detective in the show.



Preeti, Asha, and Amit confirmed being a part of the show.



