Preeti’s pregnancy revealed to the family in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is high on drama. It was earlier seen that Pandit wants to marry Tanvi, but she is in love with Aditya.

Tanvi reveals her story to Pandit, and he decides to sacrifice his love for her happiness.

Pandit rejects Tanvi, and the latter gets married to Aditya in court.

A shocking twist awaits the audience in the upcoming episode. Preeti's pregnancy is unveiled in the front of the family. This stuns everyone, including Sameer and Naina.

It will be interesting to see how the family, Naina, and Sameer handle this situation.