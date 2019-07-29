News

Preeti’s pregnancy revealed to the family in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 08:13 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is high on drama. It was earlier seen that Pandit wants to marry Tanvi, but she is in love with Aditya.

Tanvi reveals her story to Pandit, and he decides to sacrifice his love for her happiness.

Pandit rejects Tanvi, and the latter gets married to Aditya in court.

A shocking twist awaits the audience in the upcoming episode. Preeti's pregnancy is unveiled in the front of the family. This stuns everyone, including Sameer and Naina.

It will be interesting to see how the family, Naina, and Sameer handle this situation.

Tags > Preeti, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, spoier, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Murphy Singh brings a gala time in Kulfi’s sad life in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Murphy Singh brings a...
  • This is what the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay does on the sets when not shooting[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    This is what the cast of...
  • Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee MIFFED with THESE reports[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Balika Vadhu's...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    I didn't accuse...
  • Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti did not participate in Nach Baliye 9 due to him[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Srishty Rode and Rohit...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Keith Sequeira and...

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days