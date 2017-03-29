Preeti Simoes moves out of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Seems like Kapil Sharma is having some sleepless nights!

After his major fiasco with Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, the comedy star seems to have been hit with another setback.

As readers would know, Kapil's creative director (K9) Preeti Simoes, recently quit Twitter to avoid getting involved in the hullabaloo around the controversy. Now, an insider from the show shares with us that Preeti wants to keep away from the team, and has reportedly moved out of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shocked, aren’t you?

Shared a source, “Preeti has taken a break from the show and we have no clue if she is coming back. Even her sister Neeti is no more working with us. It is a hard time for the team as apart from artists, we do not even have a creative director. It’s been two weeks and we are only hoping that things get sorted soon.”

Taking you back to what happened, Kapil allegedly had a fight with Sunil and Chandan on a trip to Australia. With him reportedly losing his temper and abusing the two of them, the actors decided to move out of the show. Ali Asgar too followed suit and as of now, these artistes are not shooting leading to major mayhem in the quality of The Kapil Sharma Show.

When we called Preeti she shared, “I am currently holidaying; let’s connect when I am back. I have not quit the show, just on a break.”

Interestingly, gossip mongers are stating that after Kapil announced her relationship with Ginni, a heartbroken Preeti (who was rumoured to be dating Kapil), has been trying to stay away from Kapil and his team. She was also blamed to have leaked the information on Sunil-Kapil's fight.

To tell you further, today, the team is shooting for its next episode and sadly, Sunil, Chandan and Ali are not present.

We really wonder what’s the fate of The Kapil Sharma Show.!!

Stay hooked, we will get you more updates from the show.