It’s double bonanza for television actress Preetika Chauhan!

The pretty actress has bagged two TV shows.

Yes, Preetika, who was last seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka, has been roped in for Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming fantasy show for Star Plus and Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh.

According to our sources, Preetika will play goddess Saraswati in Ganesh and goddess Antara in Star Plus’ next which is tentatively titled as The King’s Daughters.

Star Plus’ show is based on two sisters Madhumali (mother of actor Harshad Arora) and Antara (who will be seen playing mom’s role of actor Ankit Gupta). Antara will pray to God while Madhumali will worship demon.

We contacted Preetika but she remained unavailable to comment.

Vighnaharta Ganesh will launch on 22 August while Star Plus’ show is yet to go on floors.

All the best, Preetika!