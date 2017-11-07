Ever since Preetika Rao has been an actress she has always been found and had a passion for singing . Now, her dream has come true as she sang her first cover

An elated Preetika quipped "Music is an intense art form which requires regular practice and dedication but being an actress I am always unable to dedicate time for music rehearsals so while recording my first song I realised that although I am born with an aptitude to sing, I am still lagging behind only due to lack of practice!

"However, in 2016 I started learning Drupad which is an intense form of Hindustani classical music from renowned vocalists from Indore Pandit Manoj Saraf and his wife Sulabha Saraf. They are acclaimed Drupad vocalists who are direct students of Padmashri Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar."

The actress further introduced her trainer, "Manoj ji travels every month from Indore to Mumbai and gives me classes for a week. He also teaches students in Skype.

"I'm quite blessed to have a trainer like him as there are many trainers but very few who are actually help you to become perfect singers."

She further shed more light on her new single, "I am soon coming up with my second song which is a collaboration with singer Siddharth Basrur who has sung popular Bollywood songs and who is front man of the metal band Goddess Gagged in Mumbai. We have tried to come up with something different which I am sure the fans will really love."

Vishal J Singh has arranged the song and I am very excited and I really hope my fans will like my song this time! I am releasing it on 22 November 2017 release.