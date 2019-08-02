Preeti's pregnancy gimmick in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is up for new drama and twists.



Sameer and Naina learn that Naina is pregnant. The couple is overjoyed to know this.



In the upcoming episode, Naina secretly gives this good news to Preeti, who is extremely happy and wants to hug Naina.



Naina and Sameer ask Preeti to hide her emotions, as there is a huge ongoing fight between their families.



However, Preeti refuses to stay away from Naina and plans her pregnancy gimmick.



Preeti throws tantrums to meet Naina using her pregnancy drama.



Nirmalaji also gives in, but this is a mere gimmick by Preeti to be with her sister when she needs her the most.