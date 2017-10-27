Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' popular daily, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) will soon come up with a major twist in the upcoming episodes.

As per the current track, Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) are celebrating Karwachauth with the kinner community. On the other hand, Harak (Sudesh Berry) and Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) are trying out ways to get their son Harman back home.

In the upcoming episodes, Preeto and Harak will plot a plan to win back their son.

A source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes, Preeto and Mohini (Sara Khan) will get into an argument post which, Preeto will attempt to commit suicide in a lake. While she sprints towards the suicide destination, Soumya will learn about this and will inform Harman so that he can stop his mother from taking this drastic step.”

Will Harman realize that that this suicide is nothing but a drama? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors for a comment on the upcoming track but they remained unavailable. Keep reading this space for more updates.