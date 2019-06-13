News

Preeto’s drastic attempt to die Soumya flops plan in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 09:33 AM

MUMBAI: In the high voltage drama in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki TV Serial, Preeto will create a huge drama in Kinnars house.

It is seen that how Preeto kicks out Raavi from the house where after Raavi comes to live with Kinnars.

Angry Preeto reaches Kinnars house and asks Raavi to return back to home.

While they get into argument, Raavi refuses to come with her as she doesn't give value to other person thinking.

Thereby furious Preeto picks up kerosene oil from Kinnars kitchen and pours it on herself while then only she strives to burn herself alive.

But thanks to Soumya who comes on time and saves Preeto.

Soumya also bursts in anger on Preeto for trying to kill herself just to make Raavi agree with her.

Let see what new twists and turns will unfold in the coming track.

Tags > Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki TV, Colors tv, Raavi, Preeto, Kinnars house, huge drama, Kinnars kitchen,

