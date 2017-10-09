After some major drama, it is time for love, romance and confession in Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi produced by Dee Jaa films and Pixx entertainment.

The leads of the show Prem (Pranav Misshra) and Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma) will soon accept each other as husband and wife respectively. As we know, the duo has been facing a tough time ever since Preeti has created problems between them. However, Prem will soon find out that Tejaswini is innocent and that she has been saving him and his family from the troubles.

He will also learn about Mandira bua having a hand in the conspiracy and that Preeti is supporting her.

To think about it, what is Mandira Bua’s intention behind this?

Well, Mandira Bua has entered the Rathod family to seek revenge of her dead husband from Prem’s father Dharam Singh!

Given this, how will Prem-Tejaswini manage to save their family?