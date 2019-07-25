Prerna to accept Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have gotten married, leaving Anurag heartbroken. He now wants to take revenge from Prerna.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna is kidnapped by Anurag.

Bajaj vows to settle scores with Anurag for doing so.

But the fact is that Anurag rushes Prerna to the doctor after she faints in the washroom.

However, Mr. Bajaj misunderstands the situation and thinks that Anurag has kidnapped Prerna.

Prerna receives medical treatment. Anurag holds her in his arms, which makes Prerna furious when she gains consciousness.

An angry Prerna slaps Anurag and rushes out, where Mr. Bajaj comes to her rescue.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag will win Prerna back or whether Prerna will accept Bajaj.