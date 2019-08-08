Prerna and Bajaj to romance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama.

Anurag has snatched Bajaj Mansion and the business from Mr. Bajaj and made his family homeless. In spite of Prerna's request, Anurag stays adamant on his decision and compels her to marry him if she wants him to return the house.

Thus, Bajaj, Prerna, and his family decide to reside in Basu Mansion.

Anurag sees the couple getting romantic with each other and is jealous of their relationship.

Mohini, who also sees this, confronts Prerna about her romancing strategy to outdo Anurag.

How will Prerna deal with the day-to-day chaos in Basu Badi?

Is she falling in love with Bajaj?

