Prerna And Mr. Bajaj Get Married in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Anurag and Prerna thinking of each other. Mera haq hai…plays… Prerna cries and does the rituals. Anurag is stopped by a traffic constable. He pleads and leaves. His car doesn’t function. Anurag starts running. He thinks of Prerna. A dupatta flies on his face. It starts raining. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna take the rounds. Anurag comes there and falls on the stairs. Mr. Bajaj takes the sindoor to fill. Prerna recalls Anurag. Anurag shouts Prerna. Mr. Bajaj stops. The men catch Anurag. Anurag says leave me, I m talking to her. He asks what’s all this. He asks Mr. Bajaj to stay out of it, this marriage can’t happen. He pours water in the havan kund. Mr. Bajaj says that’s enough. Anurag says you stop it, what’s all this, someone showed me the video. Mr. Bajaj says Prerna can decide for her life.

Anurag says no, we both decided, why did she do this. Mr Bajaj makes him away. Anurag says everyone is waiting, don’t do this, why are you doing this. He cries. He asks is Mr. Bajaj stopping you, say you love me Prerna. Prerna shouts yes I love you, I want to marry you because I love you. Anurag hugs her. They cry. He asks pandit to chant the mantras again, this time its the real couple who love each other, our marriage will happen. He asks Prerna not to fear anyone, its enough, first Komolika, then Ronit and now this man, we will fight against it, our love will win, you are mine and I m yours, no one can separate us, we will fight our destiny and make a new story.

He cleans the mess and tries to light the havan kund. He ignites fire. He asks pandit to chant mantras. He says I swear, I will fight the world when you are with me, break this bandhan. He removes the old gathbandhan cloth. He you are mine and I m yours. He holds her hand and takes rounds with her. Mr. Bajaj looks on. Anurag fills sindoor in her maang. She smiles. Pandit says marriage is completed. Mr. Bajaj punches his face.

Anurag’s dream ends. He sees an old lady and looks around. She asks what happened. He asks which way to the temple. He runs and gets knocked down by a car. He falls on the road. Dil ka dariyaa….plays…..Mr Bajaj fills sindoor in her maang. Anurag says Prerna. She turns and asks what…. She doesn’t see him. Anurag bleeds a lot, and lies in the rain. Nivedita sees the diya blown off. She gets shocked. She goes to the temple again.

Veena is busy in arrangements. She asks Shivani to call Prerna. Nivedita goes to Anupam and asks has Anurag called you. He says no, he went to get Prerna. She says I feel its weird, I found Anurag’s phone on the floor in his room, like someone has thrown it. She calls Veena and asks did Anurag reach there. Veena says no. Nivedita says he told me that he is going to get Prerna. Veena says I don’t know, Prerna isn’t answering. Nivedita says inform me if he arrives there.

Veena says this is weird. She asks Shivani to go to parlor fast. Anupam asks Nivedita to call Prerna. Nivedita asks what’s happening, Prerna isn’t answering, Anurag hasn’t reached there. Anupam asks where did he go then. Some people gatheer and help Anurag. The old lady says he had come to find his lover. The man says he is alive. The lady says he was taking that girl’s name. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna leave from the temple. Anurag is close. They leave in the car. The man says lets ask them for help. The man says that car looks decorated for a marriage, its not good to ask them for help for an accident, I will call my brother, he has a car.

Driver stops the car and asks what happened. The man says its an accident, the guy was going to the temple to find his love. Mr. Bajaj says we just got married, we can’t get involved in this. Prerna says stop the car, I have to get down the car. He goes to see Anurag. She thinks why do I feel that there is someone dear.