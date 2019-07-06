Prerna and Mr. Bajaj’s romance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. As per the track, Prerna and Bajaj have a face-off where Prerna is ready to sacrifice anything to save Anurag.



Bajaj demands that Prerna marry him. Prerna refuses to accept this deal and decides to fight the case but fails again.



Further, Prerna reveals that she is expecting Anurag’s child, which shocks Mr. Bajaj. Prerna finally agrees to the condition of Mr. Bajaj for Anurag's safety and happiness.



Meanwhile, Mohini gets an opportunity to defame Prerna. She instigates Anurag against Prerna.



Mohini accuses Prerna of being a gold digger and shames her for marrying Mr. Bajaj.



It seems like Anurag and Prerna's love story has ended, while Mr. Bajaj her romance has begun.



In the upcoming episode, Mr. Bajaj saves Anurag, who decides to celebrate his freedom and victory by marrying Prerna. He is unaware of the sacrifice that she has made.



To make Anurag believe that she has cheated on him, Prerna starts to romance Mr. Bajaj in front of him.



Anurag is heartbroken.



It will be interesting to see how Anurag handles this betrayal.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing exceptionally well when it comes to TRP ratings. The track of the show has become even more interesting with the entry of Mr. Bajaj, and the story is keeping the audiences glued to their TV screens.