Prerna arrested; Anurag ruins Komolika's plan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika is trying all possible ways to separate Anurag and Prerna.

Prerna and Anurag's lives seems to have taken a new turn, and Komolika is all set to put an end to their increasing closeness all over again.

In the upcoming episode, Komolika has a ‘theft’ plan where she smartly gets Prerna trapped.

Komolika accuses Prerna of stealing her expensive jewellery and calls the police to get Prerna arrested.

Mohini and Nivedita are happy with it but not Anurag, who stops the police from arresting Prerna.

Anurag spills water over Komolika's plan and puts an end to what she was trying to do.