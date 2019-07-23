News

Prerna astonished to see Mr. Bajaj's caring father avatar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for new twists and drama.

Prerna and Anurag's lives seem to have taken a new turn as Prerna is kidnapped.

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Bajaj and Anurag join hands and manage to save Prerna, but another twist awaits viewers.

Prerna has noticed that Mr. Bajaj is being a gentleman and is keeping up to his promise of not touching her.

Prerna questions him again about why he married her, but Mr. Bajaj doesn't answer her.

Soon, Prerna will see Mr. Bajaj's being a caring father to Sneha. He takes care of all of Sneha's and keeps her away from trouble.

What will Prerna do now?

