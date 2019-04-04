News

Prerna to be arrested in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama. Anurag and Prerna’s romance has begun, which is irking the family members and Komolika.

The fight between Prerna and Komolika has been the highlight of the recent episodes.

The Holi sequence saw Komolika taking advantage of a semi-conscious Prerna and making her sign on the papers that claim that she has no right on Anurag. However, when Prerna regained her senses, she worked out a plan and turned into a Sardarji to get the papers back.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna is put behind bars. And again, it will be thanks to Komolika’s evil plan against Prerna.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag saves Prerna from this situation.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days