Prerna to be arrested in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama. Anurag and Prerna’s romance has begun, which is irking the family members and Komolika.

The fight between Prerna and Komolika has been the highlight of the recent episodes.

The Holi sequence saw Komolika taking advantage of a semi-conscious Prerna and making her sign on the papers that claim that she has no right on Anurag. However, when Prerna regained her senses, she worked out a plan and turned into a Sardarji to get the papers back.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna is put behind bars. And again, it will be thanks to Komolika’s evil plan against Prerna.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag saves Prerna from this situation.