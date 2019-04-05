Prerna to be arrested in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Guddan to save Akshat in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi will perform in second round

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi walks off the stage and does not want to take part. However, she then has an afterthought. She thinks of her friends who are dependent on her with regard to singing in a band. Kullfi goes back on stage and gets ready for the battle.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan to save Akshat

In the upcoming episode, Guddan takes a Mahakali avatar and confronts Angad for his crime. Post the drama, Guddan learns about Akshat’s whereabouts and manage to save him from the asylum. She takes an unconscious Akshat on a cart to the hospital. Guddan has Akshat admitted. She saves her love and brings him back home safely.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna to be arrested

In the upcoming episode, Prerna disguises herself as a sardar to get the papers from Komolika. This leads to Prerna being put behind bars.

Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani: Gangadhar to support Mannu against Janki’s wishes

In the upcoming episode, Gangadhar supports Mannu in front of Janki. Mannu is called by Janki to check the wedding jewellery, but Janki’s intends to humiliate Mannu.

Later, Janki again instigates Gangadhar against Mannu, but for a change, Gangadhar does not listen to Janki’s complaints. Instead, he questions Janki about why she is always against Mannu. This shocks Janki.

Divya Drishti: Pishachini to trap Divya and Drishti

In the coming episode, Pishachini traps Divya and ties her. She tries to torture her. Pishachini’s motive behind this drama is to find Divya’s sister. Drishti learns that Divya is trapped and comes to save her. However, Drishti is also trapped by the evil lady. The two fight with each other. During the tussle, Drishti snatches Pishachini’s locket, which has powers.