Prerna behind bars thanks to Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

25 Mar 2019 06:51 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama. Anurag and Prerna’s romance has begun, which is irking the family members and Komolika.

Prerna and Anurag's lives seems to bring them closer. Komolika realizes that she is being defeated.

In the upcoming episode, Komolika wants to snatch Anurag from Prerna using any means possible and thus makes a big plan.

Komolika accuses Prerna of theft. She claims that Prerna has stolen her expensive jewelry.

Komolika calls the police and is all set to trap Prerna. She gets Prerna arrested, and Anurag is shocked.

Anurag thus takes the front seat and puts an end to the drama. He remembers his promise to his father Moloy that he will always protect Prerna.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag saves Prerna from this situation.
past seven days